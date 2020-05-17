Mount St. Helens ecologist looks back on 40-year love affair with volcano

His long career all began with a seasonal research job at Mount St. Helens the summer of the eruption. He was 22.

“I never would have imagined that first summer would turn into a 40-year gig,” he said.

He was “the baby” among the first cohort of scientists, who were mostly between the ages of 35 and 50.

He recalled helicoptering over the “muzzle” of the steaming volcano days after the eruption. In the early days, he couldn’t stray more than 10 minutes from the helicopter in case the volcano started erupting again while he was working near it. A few times, even, Crisafulli had to run off the pumice plain during the additional explosive eruptions throughout the summer and fall of 1980.

The world was gray and rotting, he said. In the first days, it smelled like decaying animal carcasses as organic matter smoldered under volcanic deposits: “It was a fetid ... rotten-eggs smell.”

But the research was “exhilarating.” And each new discovery during those days sent “you to the moon,” he said.

The May 18, 1980 eruption decimated the Mount St. Helens landscape and the complex ecosystems that inhabited it. Nearly 40 years later now, wi…