Mount St. Helens: The week that turned heaven into hell

But as the days wore on, the geologists’ fears subsided. At week's end, they would not say the dam was unsafe – but they said that didn't mean it was safe, either.

The uncertainty reiterated the caution that had punctuated the scientists' statements since the beginning of the eruptions. They admitted that Sunday's blast caught them by surprise.

It was a type of eruption that happens only once in 10,000 years, a scientist said.

Religious experience

An observer in Cougar on Sunday said that viewing the huge steam and ash cloud with its streaks of lightning was like a "biblical experience." Consequences of the ash fall and mud flows did indeed seem as if the maker of Mount St. Helens had triggered plagues of an Old Testament scale.

"You can't escape it,” a Morton resident said of the blizzard-like volcanic fallout. "Ash is seeping in under the door and through cracks in the window. It's just horrible."

If its physical effects were staggering, so was the turmoil it caused in the lives of thousands of persons. Seventeen deaths had been confirmed by Friday, with the toll sure to rise. At week's end, 179 persons had been reported missing, although authorities believed many of those were not lost on the mountain.