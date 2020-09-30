Move on to name new path for Corvallis cyclist

“Thankfully, a bypass path is finally being created to help alleviate this unsafe situation, and thank you to any of you who have helped move it along," Bruce Austin wrote in his letter of Sept. 27. “I still believe that if Eric had had an option to keep him away from traffic to get home that evening that he and I would've probably had dinner together tonight.

“Would you consider naming this safer bypass route in his honor? I think it would be a very nice sort of tribute to him, since, unfortunately, it has been his death that helped bring safety issues in this area to the forefront.”

Austin, who has been a strong advocate for bicycle and pedestrian safety since the death of his son, suggested “Eric Austin Memorial Bypass” or the “Eric Austin Multiuse Path” as possible names for the new section.

Greg Gescher, interim Public Works director for the city, told Austin that he would look into the process for such an action, noting that such a decision likely would rest with the City Council rather than city staff.

At least one councilor, Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5, is solidly behind the concept.