Move-out looms; Couch Patrol won't be far behind
Move-out looms; Couch Patrol won't be far behind

Couch Patrol 2020, 26

This has got to be a Couch Patrol record for the most box springs and mattresses propped up against a red Monte Carlo with no hubcaps. This 2020 find, the result of a tip from a Couch Patrol Supporter (CPS), was on Northwest Fillmore Avenue near Northwest 13th Street in Corvallis; The Couch Patrol will be on the move — and on the streets — in the new few weeks. You have been warned.

 Andy Cripe, Couch Patrol file (2020)

Oregon State University commencement is set for June 12, with the days before and after that date devoted to the annual challenge of move-out.

Because, after all, even though there are not that many people scurrying about campus amid the pandemic, the rental housing and dorms still will be burping out graduates and others intending to move.

The goal, of course, is to keep the furniture out of the streets and away from the cameras of the … Couch Patrol!

Anyway, the Rental Property Management Group discussed move-out at its noon Tuesday virtual meeting, with tips including never put a sign that says “free” on something you want to give away, because Republic Services will NOT pick it up.

City housing and code officials plan to be out and about around commencement weekend, putting up fliers with information on resources such as the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition’s ReUse Directory, available online at https://sustainablecorvallis.org/action-teams/waste-prevention/reuse-directory/.

OSU, meanwhile, has move-out events set for both dorm denizens and those who live off-campus. Dorm dwellers can donate within their residence halls from June 12-14.

The same three dates, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., OSU and the Linn Benton Master Recyclers will be collecting off-campus items at the OSUsed Store, 644 13th St. The parking lot will be full of donation sites, with items accepted including furniture, electronics, food (sealed and non-perishable), books, mattresses, linens, school supplies, clothing, shoes, kitchenware, household appliances and other reusable goods. Items should be clean, dry and in good repair or working condition. Donated items will go to local nonprofits for reuse.

Volunteers still are needed. You can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c45a8a72ea6fbcf8-thegreat.

The property managers and landlords also discussed the challenges of move out as it relates to security deposits and how much cleaning a tenant has to do in a unit to get his/her deposit, or any high percentage thereof, returned.

The landlords were assisted by area attorneys Rance Shaw and Noah Chamberlain, who are whizzes at what is legal — and reasonable — in these areas. Key principles, drilled into the assembled landlords by their leaders and the attorneys, included using forms to establish clarity and to make sure the terms of the lease match the terms of the check-out documents. And that a court of law would find the system reasonable.

One key approach of one of the landlords is to charge $100 for left behind items (2 hours at $45 per plus a fee). The thinking is that no one wants to leave $100 behind, and the landlord never has had to levy the fee.

The Couch Patrol, meanwhile, feels certain that that prime June 12-14 period will yield a bounty of couches.

We will be there.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

