Movie magic: local theaters try to hang on

On Friday night on Sweet Home’s Main Street, storefronts battered by state restrictions and pandemic concerns showcased the same holiday characters they had year after year. Snowflakes, reindeer and Frosty himself appeared in windows, promising that in two weeks, Christmas morning would break over the city just the same — despite the virus that had been gobbling up traditions since March.
Street lights saw garlands sit atop their heads and lights sprung up in the garden beds but in the space where Main Street wanes and Highway 20 takes over, the holiday spirit lagged, dragged down by deep financial scars and ambiguity surrounding when exactly “normal” would return.
The Rio Theater has anchored Sweet Home’s Main Street with its lighted marquee and affordable ticket prices for decades. Over the past six years, under the ownership of the Baham family, it’s become a hub on Friday and Saturday nights, the scene of first dates and family nights against the backdrop of new releases.
But last Friday, the lights were out.
“It’s not looking that jolly,” said owner Tom Baham. “I have to get the Christmas lights up. Maybe I should put a Grinch in the office window.”
As of last week, Baham was at least five months behind on the mortgage and shouldering the costs of recent renovations that saw business boom in the days prior to the pandemic only for everything to come to a dead stop in March.
Revenue for theaters across the country is counted along a razor thin margin if it’s counted at all with large companies such as Regal calling it quits and smaller community theaters such as The Rio sacrificing everything to hold on.
On Friday, Baham was working to get Christmas lights up before curbside service — an attempt to regain some revenue as screens stay black — began over the weekend. The Rio has offered popcorn, soda and candy to community members and while it’s received a positive response on social media, it isn’t exactly translating to the ticket revenue the theater is used to over a weekend.
“I don’t want to say it’s not worth it,” Baham said. “But we didn’t bring in enough to turn the machines on and bring in the employees. I don’t know how long we can stay like this.”
Limited options
In March as business restrictions came crashing down on small businesses, movie theaters were left with few options. Their product couldn’t be easily packaged for curbside pick up or delivery and all guidance surrounding COVID-19 prohibited people from being within six feet of each other, meaning sitting elbow to elbow in a theater was out of the question.
“Originally, we had a 190-person capacity,” said Rod Bigner, who owns The Pix in Albany with his wife Denise. “But in order to facilitate social distancing we went with assigned seating that buffered three seats between parties.”
The new arrangement, instituted in July when theaters were permitted to open again, meant capacity on a Friday night went from nearly 200 people down to 50.
Baham opened over the summer as well with social distancing in place.
“People didn’t come back,” he said.
To run a small theater, owners must pay to license the film from studios. A minimum price is set for each showing, sometimes depending on the title of the film. For the animated film, “The Croods,” Bigner said the minimum was $1,000. Sometimes the minimums are much lower, around $150 per showing plus $40 in shipping, meaning The Pix would have to sell 24 evening tickets to break even.
That doesn’t include the price of simply running a theater. Popcorn machines take electricity and so do screens and projectors which have additional costs themselves.
About a year prior to the pandemic, Baham bought the building adjoining The Rio and turned it into The Roxie — a theater with reclining seats, meal delivery options and a second movie screen. The move allowed the theater to play two films at once and attract a larger audience base, but it also meant purchasing $80,000 projectors and making payments every month.
The arrangement worked fine once The Roxie was up and running. According to Baham, the theaters were doing better than they ever had, financially.
“I got a call from our insurance company and they said, ‘Your numbers went way up, we have to charge you more,’” Baham said.
Then, the orders from the state came down that closed the theater’s doors.
Even without having to run the projectors, Brham still has to make payments on them. The mortgage is still $3,000 a month and he said utilities, even without being open, run a few thousand as well.
Offers of assistance
Both theaters have received grants and loans offered for businesses impacted by the pandemic, both from the federal government and local entities.
But for them to survive into 2021 and beyond, they’ve had to join other small theaters in thinking outside the box.
Offering popcorn, candy and soda has been a go-to play while the Pix added frozen bananas, a treat that had people waiting in line down the block on Friday in Albany.
”We’ve had people come pretty consistently the last few weeks,” Bigner. “We’ve been pretty busy.”
The theater has also been offering magnets and gift cards for purchase as well as T-shirts. Baham is renting out the Sweet Home theater to a local church on Saturdays and for private viewings. For $300, a party can have the theater to themselves and for $150, they get a food credit in the same amount.
“We had someone bring his wife, I think it was her 30th birthday,” Baham said. “They ordered dinner and watched a movie and were pampered.”
While such offerings have helped, they haven’t been the silver bullet.
“People definitely aren’t coming back in the same numbers,” Bigner said. “It used to be on a Friday night, you’d be disappointed if you didn’t get 100 people. Now you get 30 and you’re happy with 30.”
Baham said that while some people have returned, others are still nervous.
“We’re getting requests for private viewings and hopefully they will pan out,” he said. “A lot of people are worried too and they say, ‘we can’t.’”
It’s the same worry that has driven down ticket sales across the industry as people are hesitant to return to such close quarters with people outside of their household under threat of an airborne virus.
In October, Regal Cinemas announced that they would be closing U.S. operations for the time being under the COVID-19 restrictions.
And last week, Warner Brothers dealt another blow to the industry already on the edge. The studio's entire 2021 slate of films will be released for in-home viewing through HBO Max the same day they are released in theaters. The move essentially wiped out the head start theaters are accustomed to getting, though Bigner pointed out that that window has been shrinking in recent years.
“When I was a young man, it was two years before network TV would play a movie,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s 90 days before it goes to home video.”
The solution of home-release, Bigner said, is one he believes is short-term and simply part of doing business in a pandemic.
“You’re going to find different opinions,” Baham said. “But I think it’s going to kill us because there’s a lot of people who think we’re dirty or over-priced and so they’ll just stay home. We pride ourselves on how clean we are and we’re very well priced. I was surprised, but they (the studios) haven’t made money all year and they have to do something. There’s rumor this (pandemic) is going to last through 2021 and that’s going to be a nightmare. If Disney follows suit, it would destroy us.”
Creativity matters
In October, the Pix got a big boost from showing Halloween titles. And on Christmas Day, The Pix hopes to host private screenings of Wonder Woman to bring in revenue.
It’s the new normal now, constantly finding ways to draw in people while complying with state orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
And so far, communities are helping where they can. In Albany, a group of customers came together to start a Give Butter fundraising campaign to help The Pix and in Sweet Home, those who can afford it and feel safe doing so, have reached out to rent the theater.
It’s helping, but owners are concerned about how much longer restrictions will keep the doors closed. Baham is selling his house and pouring money from his day job into the theater.
“But one day, eventually,” Baham said, “the theater is going to have to pay that back.”
And while he said he believes the community would step up and pay his fines if he were to open against state regulations, it’s not something he’s currently willing to do.
“I don’t like begging for money,” he said. “I invested too much... into this theater to just give it up. It’s going to depend on the bank. I don’t know. People have not come back all year. We’re looking at 10% of the people who usually show up are showing up but what happened to the rest?”
In Albany, Bigner says six more months would be hard, but he thinks The Pix could withstand it.
“The industry is saying with the vaccine we could be open again this summer with big titles,” Bigner said, adding that he and Denise feel blessed that the community is so willing to support the theater. “We’re trying to keep The Pix alive so it can be our livelihood again.”
