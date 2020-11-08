Mr. Mayor: Alex Johnson II breaks a barrier in Albany politics

Alex Johnson is the first to ask that people remember he’s the second.

It’s not unusual for Albany City Council meetings to begin with the city clerk being asked to repeat the councilor’s full name: Alex Johnson II.

But that won’t be the case come the new year because on Tuesday, surrounded by his family and close friends at an Albany restaurant, Johnson learned that he had secured enough votes to win his campaign for the mayor’s seat.

His victory over Sharon Konopa, who has held the seat for 12 years after becoming the first female mayor in the city’s history, signaled yet another step in the march towards progress. But it also triggered alarm bells for traditionally tokenized communities.

Alex Johnson is Black, and now he is also the mayor.

“None of my campaign literature ever mentioned my race,” he said on Friday, several days removed from the election but still only about halfway out from under the avalanche of congratulatory text messages and phone calls that came flooding in.

“We went from Africans to slaves to colored to negro and now Black,” he said. “All these labels over time, and it’s going to take time for those labels to die.”