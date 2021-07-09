 Skip to main content
Mulkey Ridge trail in Corvallis is closing
Mulkey Ridge trail in Corvallis is closing

mulkey ridge trail 10

A runner pounds down the Mulkey Ridge trail in 2015, the year the Greenbelt Land Trust completed the purchase of the 170-acre Mulkey property on Thursday. The trail will be closed this summer and fall because of restoration work.

 Andy Cripe, Gazette-Times file 2015

A popular Corvallis-area trail will be closed this summer because of a forest thinning and restoration project.

The Mulkey Ridge Trail, which connects Bald Hall with the Fitton Green Natural Area, is closing Monday, say officials with the Greenbelt Land Trust.

“Heavy equipment will be in use during this phase of the project, and the area will not be safe for members of the public,” said Greenbelt Land Trust outreach manager Matt Benotsch.

“We are asking trail users to respect the trail closure for their own safety and not proceed past the posted signs or enter the project area.”

Land trust officials are recommending as an alternate route to Fitton Green for hikers to use Wynoochee Drive and Panorama Drive.

The closure is expected to last for the duration of the summer and into the fall as Greenbelt begins a multi-year thinning and restoration project.

The restoration work will expand and connect ecologically important oak savanna, oak woodland, and prairie habitats, decrease fuel loads and wildfire risk, and increase access for wildfire response, said Greenbelt stewardship director Matt Blakeley-Smith.

“Prairies and oak savannas are biologically diverse, fire adapted ecosystems,” Blakeley-Smith said. “Through their restoration we can provide habitat for imperiled species and a safer landscape for our community.”

Greenbelt has contracted with Trout Mountain Forestry on the project, planned under the guidance of forest stewardship protocols developed with input from state and federal agencies, natural resources professionals, and the public.

Trout Mountain, which has offices in Corvallis and Portland, handles the timber management for the Corvallis Forest on the slopes of Marys Peak and also worked to restore the oak savanna in the Chip Ross Natural Area.

Greenbelt Land Trust bought the Bald Hill Farm property in 2013. In 2015, the adjacent Mulkey Ridge property was purchased, preserving the public trail connection from the Bald Hill area to the Fitton Green Natural Area, which is managed by Benton County.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

MORE INFORMATION

For more information and future public tours of the Mulkey Ridge project please visit the Greenbelt Land Trust website at www.greenbeltlandtrust.org.

