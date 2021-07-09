Mulkey Ridge trail in Corvallis is closing

A popular Corvallis-area trail will be closed this summer because of a forest thinning and restoration project.

The Mulkey Ridge Trail, which connects Bald Hall with the Fitton Green Natural Area, is closing Monday, say officials with the Greenbelt Land Trust.

“Heavy equipment will be in use during this phase of the project, and the area will not be safe for members of the public,” said Greenbelt Land Trust outreach manager Matt Benotsch.

“We are asking trail users to respect the trail closure for their own safety and not proceed past the posted signs or enter the project area.”

Land trust officials are recommending as an alternate route to Fitton Green for hikers to use Wynoochee Drive and Panorama Drive.

The closure is expected to last for the duration of the summer and into the fall as Greenbelt begins a multi-year thinning and restoration project.

The restoration work will expand and connect ecologically important oak savanna, oak woodland, and prairie habitats, decrease fuel loads and wildfire risk, and increase access for wildfire response, said Greenbelt stewardship director Matt Blakeley-Smith.