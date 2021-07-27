Murder suspect said death was suicide, led police to woman's body

A Blodgett man who is accused of murdering his girlfriend told his father and authorities she had committed suicide by driving her vehicle down an embankment off Marys Peak Road.

James Loren Anderson, 34, led Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies to the body of Angela Christian, 33, and her vehicle on Friday, court paperwork states.

But that same night, Christian’s father went to check on her at her Albany residence and found blood inside the home, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood surrounding the 1300 block of Hood Street Southeast in Albany to see for possible suspicious circumstances, and a neighbor reported hearing a female screaming in the area and what sounded like pounding for about 30 minutes at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday morning, an Albany Police Department officer who was investigating the case discovered Christian’s place of work, and found that she had called in sick to work via text message at about 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to court paperwork. “Angela’s supervisor attempted to call Angela, but she did not answer his phone calls and made excuses via text why she could not talk,” the affidavit states.