Music à la Carte series goes live on Facebook (April 2)

Music à la Carte series goes live on Facebook (April 2)

{{featured_button_text}}

Music à la Carte will host a series of Facebook Live events starting Friday, keeping alive the decades-long tradition while following Oregon State University’s commitment to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A series of 30-minute Facebook Live events will take place at noon Fridays throughout the term.

The schedule follows:

• Friday: Jan Michael Looking Wolf Reibach, Native American flute. Reibach is an OSU music instructor and a One World Music Radio Lifetime Achievement Award Winner.

• April 10: Alicia Jo Straka, electric accordion, vocals. Straka, a 2013 OSU graduate, works for instrument manufacturer Roland Corporation.

• April 17: Halie Loren, jazz/pop singer-songwriter. Loren’s accolades include Editor’s Pick on CD Baby.

• April 24: William Seigi Marsh, guitarist for Pink Martini. He has recorded with Cherry Poppin’ Daddies and Halie Loren.

• May 1: Gideon Freudmann, cross-genre cellist. He has played with They Might Be Giants.

Additional performances will be announced.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corvallis High rock is no more
Education

Corvallis High rock is no more

The rock was a canvas for students to show school spirit and advertise upcoming sporting events or plays. It was lifted in pieces into a dump truck Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News