Music à la Carte series goes live on Facebook (April 2)

Music à la Carte will host a series of Facebook Live events starting Friday, keeping alive the decades-long tradition while following Oregon State University’s commitment to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A series of 30-minute Facebook Live events will take place at noon Fridays throughout the term.

The schedule follows:

• Friday: Jan Michael Looking Wolf Reibach, Native American flute. Reibach is an OSU music instructor and a One World Music Radio Lifetime Achievement Award Winner.

• April 10: Alicia Jo Straka, electric accordion, vocals. Straka, a 2013 OSU graduate, works for instrument manufacturer Roland Corporation.

• April 17: Halie Loren, jazz/pop singer-songwriter. Loren’s accolades include Editor’s Pick on CD Baby.

• April 24: William Seigi Marsh, guitarist for Pink Martini. He has recorded with Cherry Poppin’ Daddies and Halie Loren.

• May 1: Gideon Freudmann, cross-genre cellist. He has played with They Might Be Giants.

Additional performances will be announced.

