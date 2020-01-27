NAACP leader calls for action

Harris said she hears from many well-intentioned whites that they’re “doing the work” to fight racism, but she suggested that too few of them have done the work to look into their own hearts and confront the innate assumptions of racial superiority that are the inevitable result of centuries of white privilege and racial oppression.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is why I’m up here,” she said, “because those are the products of systemic racism.”

When Oregonians find out she’s from Mississippi, Harris said, they often make comments about Southern racism and imply that things are better here. Many of them seem unaware of Oregon’s own racist history, including a constitutional provision that banned slavery but also prohibited free blacks from settling in the state.

“We really need to stop pointing the finger at other states, and we need to deal with our own racist history and how it impacts us today,” Harris said.

Former NAACP officer Shelley Moon, who was in the audience at Monday’s meeting, shared her own recent experience with racism. In the past year, she said, she’s been called the N-word two or three times, had a dog sicced on her and had a woman paw her in a restaurant.