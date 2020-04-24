National Frozen Foods in Albany halts production due to coronavirus

In a prepared statement, Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker expressed sympathy to employees and their families at National Frozen Foods.

“Our health officials are committed to working with the company and OHA to restart production in a manner that will ensure the safety of the workers,” Tucker said.

Employees will be notified by National Frozen Foods regarding how to receive testing and the next steps of the process.

Oregon Occupational Safety & Health, a division of the Department of Consumer & Business Services, is investigating workplace safety complaints regarding the coronavirus, social distancing and other safety precautions at the plant, said Michael Beranbaum, secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Local Union No. 670, which represents about 270 workers at National Frozen Foods.

He added that an Oregon OSHA investigation does not mean there are problems at the facility.

"They're doing the steps we've asked of them, which is the temporary closure and the full deep clean, so that it's safe for our members to come back," Beranbaum said in a brief interview on Friday. He added that workers who return will be in full personal protective gear.