National Frozen Foods outbreak in Albany hits 41

The COVID-19 outbreak at National Frozen Foods has grown to 41 cases, according to a new report from the Oregon Health Authority, while the mid-valley’s total grew by two cases on Thursday, both in Linn County.

The spate of cases at the Albany food processing plant, which includes both workers and household members or other close contacts, is the only mid-valley coronavirus cluster included in a list of 19 workplace outbreaks around the state released this week by OHA. The OHA report also noted that there have been new cases at the plant since May 10; an outbreak is considered resolved when there have been no new cases for 28 days.

The National Frozen Foods outbreak was first reported by the Albany Democrat-Herald on April 23 following tips by concerned workers. At that time, eight employees and two associates had tested positive for COVID-19.

A few days later, Linn County’s public health director said in a public meeting that there were 18 cases associated with the plant. On May 6, Linn County Public Health announced that the case count had grown to 34 – 30 workers and four associates – but that was the last information released by company or public health officials until this week’s OHA report.