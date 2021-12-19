National Weather Service issues flood advisory for Linn, Benton

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Linn and Benton counties for Sunday, cautioning of small streams overflowing from downpours.

Minor flooding is expected in low-lying areas and spots with poor drainage, as an additional 1-2 inches of rain fall on the region, the advisory states.

About that much precipitation has already fallen on those areas during the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory – which includes Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Yamhill, Marion, Polk and Tillamook counties in Oregon, as well as Clark County in Washington – was sent out by the agency at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, and remains in effect through 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

However, the National Weather Service also issued a flood watch for the Alsea, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home areas through 10 a.m. on Monday.

The flood watch notice included the possibility of landslides in areas burned by forest fires, as a combination of heavy rains and snow melt may make things unstable.

Minor flooding in both urban and rural areas could occur, the flood watch notice states.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.