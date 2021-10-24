National Weather Service issues high wind advisory for mid-valley

The National Weather Services has issued a high wind advisory for the mid-Willamette Valley, including the cities of Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon, and that remains in effect until 5 a.m. Monday.

The agency cautioned that sustained south and southeast winds of 15 mph to 25 mph were expected, along with gusts of up to 45 mph.

The advisory took effect at 11 a.m. Sunday, and includes the I-5 corridor of the Willamette Valley and southern Washington.

If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to put the patio furniture away.

Gusts could blow around unsecure objects and down tree limbs, resulting in power outages, according to the National Weather Service.

Motorists should use caution while driving, and especially if they are operating a high-profile vehicle.

