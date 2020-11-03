Nearman wins 4th term in Oregon House District 23

Republican Mike Nearman has captured a fourth term in the Oregon House.

Nearman, an Independence software engineer, had 18,990 votes in early unofficial results Tuesday night in a four-person field that also included Democrat Sean Scorvo of Monroe, Pacific Green and Progressive member Alex Polikoff of Corvallis and Libertarian Scott Clawson of West Salem.

Scorvo was polling 11,981 votes, with Polikoff at 1,395 and Clawson at 723. This was Polikoff’s fourth try in the race, with his high point 7.8% of the vote in a 2012 challenge won by Republican incumbent Jim Thompson. He was polling 4.2% in Tuesday's early returns.

The largely rural district includes pieces of Benton, Polk, Marion and Yamhill counties. The district, which has been reliably Republican for at least the past 10 elections, does not include the main Benton County population centers of Corvallis, North Albany and Philomath. Key cities in the district are Adair Village, Alsea, Amity, Dallas, Dayton, Jefferson, Monroe, Rickreall, West Salem, Willamina and parts of McMinnville.