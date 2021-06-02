Neighbors back changes to Wildcat School plans

Participants at a 75-minute community meeting Wednesday night expressed strong consensus regarding possible updates of the renovation plans for Wildcat Elementary School.
The meeting, set in the lush, high-fenced school garden at Wildcat (formerly Wilson), drew 40 people, with six to eight Corvallis School District officials and consultants also on hand, including Superintendent Ryan Noss and Wildcat Principal Eric Beasley.
The key concerns the meeting aimed to address were what to do about the issue of fencing around a water detention pond just north of the school in Wildcat Park and whether a planter strip that has been tended by volunteers for the past 11 years can be preserved despite its placement not matching updated city code.
Meeting participants emphatically said keep the planter strip and move the pond, with a site at the south end of the school the most likely alternative. Ultimately, the decision will be made by the city’s Planning Commission.
Commissioners unanimously passed the school district’s renovation plan for Wildcat at their May 5 meeting, but the pond and planter strip issues sparked enough discussion that the district chose to set up Wednesday’s meeting amid the possibility that they will submit a new application to the city seeking variances, or exceptions, to city code..
A new application will not surface until the district’s design team digests the information gathered Wednesday and comes back to Wildcat on June 17 for a second public meeting.
Complicating the pond/fence issue for neighbors at Wednesday’s meeting is the fact that the inside vertical slats of the current wooden model contain the carved names of those who donated money to help pay for the fence.
Complicating the planter strip issue is that should the district use updated city code to change the sidewalk configuration — new construction triggers the use of the city's transportation system plan update, which passed in December, 2018 — the parking lot would lose 22 of its 98 spaces.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Neighbors were adamant that such a loss would be a huge blow to the neighborhood because the parking lot often fills in its current configuration and there is no street parking on Northwest Satinwood at the west side of the school. The movement of cars through the lot is such a challenge that Beasley is out there daily in a yellow vest, orchestrating the pickup of students throughout the noon hour.
Neighbors also feared the loss of the landscaping as well. Retired teacher and community activist Becki Goslow, who led the volunteer effort to create the planter strip and who has championed its retention, noted at the meeting that she could use some irrigation in the strip and that some new trees would fill in some of the holes and provide a screen for the parking lot.
Right now, amid the euphoria of a meeting whose participants dubbed her the "mayor of the neighborhood" it seems like she stands a good chance to win her preservation battle.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.