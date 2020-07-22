Neighbors sound off against Safe Camp

“It is not typical that we impose time limits at all, but we felt it was important to get through all testimony in one hearing,” said Greg Verret, county Community Development director. “We emphasized and encouraged people to testify in writing due to uncertainty about the technology cooperation. In the future, I expect we would also set a time limit for the applicant's presentation. I didn't anticipate their presentation going as long as it did last night.”

The meeting was conducted remotely, which posed technological challenges for staff and ultimately the commission itself.

Staffers had to link up with all of the individuals hoping to speak during the public comment period as well as the commissioners and those representing the applicant. The meeting went into an unplanned recess at about 7:40 p.m. when the internet failed at the home of Commission Chair Ken Kenaston. Luckily, Kenaston lives just a short distance from the Community Development Department, where staffers were able to hook him back up.

“This was our first sizable public hearing using a virtual meeting platform,” said Verret. “From what I saw, the meeting went very smoothly, which is due to the major behind-the-scenes effort by county staff in preparation for and running the meeting.

“I'm glad we were able to be successful in this, because it's critical we be able to conduct public business in an inclusive way while keeping people safe from COVID-19. This was not an ideal way to hold this type of hearing, and I'm grateful for the adaptability people have shown.”

