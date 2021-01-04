New Albany mayor outlines issues, goals for '21

He said the city must create opportunities for the unhoused to provide access to the resources, services and shelter needed to begin a healing process and improve their quality of life.

“We must engage and partner with business and community leaders and non-governmental organizations to ensure our diverse community is an accepting, inclusive and healthy place for everyone in Albany,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that the city must foster an economic development and growth strategy to “ensure Albany continues to progress and recover during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He said a healthy business community is comprised of businesses “from multiple industries, sectors and sizes to drive the creation of real living wage employment opportunities for our citizens.”

Johnson said that over the next several months the city will develop a balanced budget for the upcoming biennium and that, given limited resources, "it is vitally important that we exercise good stewardship of those resources to successfully operate and deliver the services necessary to have a healthy and safe city.”

Johnson said he is “extremely humbled” to be elected mayor of Albany.