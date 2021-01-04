New Albany mayor outlines issues, goals for '21

Incoming Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II outlined his goals for the city Monday afternoon, leading the first City Council special session of the new year.
Johnson and newly elected Councilors Ray Kopczynski, Matilda Novak and Marilyn Smith took their oaths of office at City Hall on Dec. 11. They join returning Councilors Dick Olsen, Bill Coburn and Bessie Johnson.
Johnson, who defeated 12-year Mayor Sharon Konopa by 247 votes in the November election, recounted some of the challenges of the past year, including the COVID-19 pandemic that has closed businesses and schools in the mid-valley and across the nation and claimed more than 350,000 lives in the United States alone.
“We have lost members of our community and, if projections are correct, we will likely lose more in the coming months,” Johnson said. “I sincerely hope that we can continue to be safe and slow the spread of the virus.”
In May, Johnson said, the world witnessed the “horrific death” of Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. Johnson noted that the resulting social unrest included a local racial justice protest on June 4, adding that “as a result of this peaceful protest, I believe we are a better, more accepting and informed community.”
Labor Day wildfires displaced and disrupted the lives of thousands of Linn County residents and destroyed homes and businesses by the hundreds. Wildfires burned more than 1 million acres in Oregon in 2020.
“Albany’s response in support of fire evacuees was the most wonderful act of kindness I have witnessed in my lifetime,” Johnson said. “I sincerely believe Albany demonstrated that we are stronger together as one community than people separated by our differences.”
He added that the Albany council members have “a lot of important work to do in the coming months.”
Johnson said the community remains in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic and “we must take the necessary precautions to protect each other from continued transmission of COVID-19.”
He said community members must be encouraged to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority.
“The health and safety of every one of our neighbors must take precedence over our personal or political beliefs during this time of great uncertainty,” he said.
Johnson said housing affordability, being business-friendly and managing the budget are key areas for the city.
“I truly believe we must pursue various types of housing options to increase the housing inventory available for all current and future residents of Albany,” Johnson said. “The implications of not addressing our housing issues will have long-term negative effects on the growth and livability of Albany.”
He said the city must create opportunities for the unhoused to provide access to the resources, services and shelter needed to begin a healing process and improve their quality of life.
“We must engage and partner with business and community leaders and non-governmental organizations to ensure our diverse community is an accepting, inclusive and healthy place for everyone in Albany,” Johnson said.
Johnson added that the city must foster an economic development and growth strategy to “ensure Albany continues to progress and recover during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He said a healthy business community is comprised of businesses “from multiple industries, sectors and sizes to drive the creation of real living wage employment opportunities for our citizens.”
Johnson said that over the next several months the city will develop a balanced budget for the upcoming biennium and that, given limited resources, "it is vitally important that we exercise good stewardship of those resources to successfully operate and deliver the services necessary to have a healthy and safe city.”
Johnson said he is “extremely humbled” to be elected mayor of Albany.
“I believe change is often a necessary aspect of any endeavor. Change brings about an infusion of new ideas and fresh perspectives from previously unheard voices,” Johnson said. “However, change is also difficult. I encourage you to connect with your city councilor and find out how you can participate in your local government. Your voice will help your council representative make the best possible decision on behalf of all the constituents he or she represents.”
Kopczynski, who served six years on the council before taking two years off, was elected council president. He said he plans to serve in a similar way for the next four years and then take two years off before possibly running for office again.
He and Marilyn Smith will take seats on the city’s litigation committee, along with Mayor Johnson. They are joined by two councilors from the Millersburg City Council. The committee deals with issues related to a lawsuit by the two cities versus Jacobs Engineering Group concerning issues with the Talking Waters Garden.
The councilors also approved the process to fill the Ward II seat vacated due to the election of Johnson as mayor. The city plans to advertise the position for two weeks and then interview eligible candidates, who will receive a list of questions the day of their in-person interviews.
The next council meeting will be a work session on Jan. 11, and a regular council meeting will be held on Jan. 13.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.