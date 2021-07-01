Just In
New Albany school board makes controversial member chairman
Albany's new school board got off to a tumultuous start Thursday when members voted 4-1 to make incumbent director Eric Aguinaga — censured by the outgoing board for alleged policy violations — the new chairman.
Incoming Director Brad Wilson nominated Aguinaga, saying he was impressed with the way Aguinaga handled the "difficulties" in the last month of being on the board, which included calls for his resignation.
"He stayed poised at all times, and that, to me, is the mark of a great leader," Wilson said. "And so I think he'll do very well at leading the board forward."
Director Michael Thompson, the other incumbent, immediately objected.
"I think we would get off to a bad start," he said. "If we elect a chair who was not only censured by the previous board but who does not send his kid to our public school district, I think it sends a terrible message."
"Point of order," Aguinaga interrupted. "I'm an elected official. Not my family. So help me God."
Thompson reiterated his comment that he felt the choice would be a "a bad first step for this board."
"That's all I'm going to say," he said.
Aguinaga joined Wilson and newcomers Pete Morse and Roger Nyquist in voting that he take the chairmanship, while Thompson voted no. Thompson also voted against a nomination to make Morse the vice chairman.
During her comment period, Superintendent Melissa Goff also reproached the board for its choice.
"I would like to remind you that the complaint against Director Aguinaga, now Chair Aguinaga, was filed by myself and Assistant Superintendent (Lisa) Harlan. There were a number of incidents throughout the year that led to that complaint, all of those complaints were found to be founded, not only by the board but also by the board's legal counsel," she said.
Goff said her advice to the new board is to focus solely on students and their needs. "Your first step in your leadership for this district has been offensive and dismantling of much of the progress that we have made," she added.
Board members took no further official action during the 15-minute meeting, other than noting the dates of the upcoming meeting schedule. The next meeting is July 12.
Aguinaga was elected in May 2019. The previous board voted 4-1 in May to censure him and call for his resignation after Goff and Harlan filed a complaint against him in April.
The complaint claimed Aguinaga had created a hostile work environment by allegedly being disrespectful to staff and misrepresenting information about Goff and Harlan to residents and other board members.
The complaint also claimed he had violated several board policies by allegedly ignoring district procedures in giving notice to staff about concerns, failing to direct concerns to the appropriate administrator for action, and sharing information from closed sessions that was supposed to have been kept confidential.
Aguinaga has not responded publicly to specific complaints but has said he will not resign.
Shortly before the vote to censure, Aguinaga filed a legal motion for a temporary restraining order against Greater Albany Public Schools to prevent the district from holding a school board meeting to discipline him until he could receive proper notice, which said should include notice of the time and place of the meeting in addition to the date. A Linn County judge denied the order.