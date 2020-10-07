New apartments increase Sweet Home housing stock

Larsen said the city was not yet aware of the price point — a detail the development does not yet have to disclose — but noted he didn't believe it would be accepting Section 8 vouchers.

"To my knowledge, I haven't heard anything along those lines," he said. "But hearing about the quality of amenities, that doesn't sound low income to me. Any new development will improve quality of housing in the community."

Larsen said the new apartments may spark other landlords and home owners into sprucing up their own buildings.

"It might incentivize owners of properties of lesser quality to upgrade and improve," Blair said, noting the housing shortage in the city. "It is very difficult to find a rental in Sweet Home and if you look at the cost of housing, even if you're buying, you're still paying a lot considering what you're getting. It's getting more expensive, significantly, which tells you there's a supply problem."

Blair also noted that feedback from the community on the project has been mostly positive, but he's opening to hearing everyone out.

"If you think there's an issue with zoning compliance or have a concern, my phone line and door are open," he said.

This will be the second project in Sweet Home for Lund, who also completed Lake Point Estates. Baldwin General Contracting and Diversify Property Management out of Albany are also working on the project.

