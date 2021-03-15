New Benton County sheriff sworn in at county courthouse Monday

There’s a new sheriff in town.

Jefri Van Arsdall was sworn in as the interim sheriff of Benton County at the Benton County Circuit Courthouse on Monday morning. His wife, Raeann Van Arsdall, pinned his new badge to his chest after he took the oath of office.

Immediately after the ceremony, public information officer Jaimi Glass said, Van Arsdall left for Sunriver to attend training.

The new sheriff was appointed by the Benton County Board of Commissioners after the previous sheriff, Scott Jackson, decided to retire during his term, which ends in 2022. Van Arsdall comes to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, where he had worked since 2017, most recently as the undersheriff.

Before making the move to Baker County, Van Arsdall worked his way up through the ranks in the Corvallis Police Department to become a patrol lieutenant. Van Arsdall was with the department from 1997 to 2015. He was a reserve deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office prior to joining the force in Corvallis.