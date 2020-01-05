New bike corral installed in Corvallis

A new spot to park your bike — as well as a new gathering space — is taking shape in Corvallis.

Fueled by a city-sponsored community empowerment grant and in-kind and donations, a bike corral was installed in the final days of 2019 outside the Corvallis Bicycle Collective on Northwest 11th Street.

The corral holds six bikes and is the second such addition to the city’s bicycle infrastructure (the first one is outside Peak Sports on Northwest Second Street). The new corral includes six hoops for bicycles, along with rubber bumpers with reflective properties and thermoplastic pavement markings, said Josh Capps, the city’s active transportation program specialist.

The “neighborhood repair parklet” includes three phases. First, the Corvallis Bicycle Collective installed a bicycle repair stand in what used to be a standard 20-foot parking space. The corral is phase two, with a picnic table planned for the spring. Use of the parking space for the new purpose required city approval.