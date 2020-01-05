New bike corral installed in Corvallis

A new spot to park your bike — as well as a new gathering space — is taking shape in Corvallis.
Fueled by a city-sponsored community empowerment grant and in-kind and donations, a bike corral was installed in the final days of 2019 outside the Corvallis Bicycle Collective on Northwest 11th Street.
The corral holds six bikes and is the second such addition to the city’s bicycle infrastructure (the first one is outside Peak Sports on Northwest Second Street). The new corral includes six hoops for bicycles, along with rubber bumpers with reflective properties and thermoplastic pavement markings, said Josh Capps, the city’s active transportation program specialist.
The “neighborhood repair parklet” includes three phases. First, the Corvallis Bicycle Collective installed a bicycle repair stand in what used to be a standard 20-foot parking space. The corral is phase two, with a picnic table planned for the spring. Use of the parking space for the new purpose required city approval.
The project received $1,000 via a community empowerment grant, which was approved by the Corvallis City Council in May after vetting and a positive recommendation from the city’s Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board. This is year three of the grant program, which also includes neighborhood empowerment grants. The city has spent $20,000 on the program, usually in chunks or between $500 and $1,000.
Also contributing to the project, said Ilene McClelland, program director of the Corvallis Bicycle Collective, were Oregon Powder Coating, Gaia Landscapes, Mark Kosmerl Construction, an Oregon State University sustainability class, bike collective volunteers and donors from Giving Tuesday.
“The bike corral program is such a good one,” McClelland said. “I can’t wait to see who parks there today.”
Benefits of the project, Capps said, include:
• Reducing the need to have bike racks on sidewalks or in the parking strip.
• Greater bicycle storage capacity.
• Promoting bicycle culture and sustainable travel.
• Enhanced neighborhood and street identity.
