 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New composite released to ID remains found in Sweet Home
0 Comments
breaking alert top story

New composite released to ID remains found in Sweet Home

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is using a new composite drawing and DNA analysis to try to identify the woman whose remains were found last year near Sweet Home.

Local law enforcement is working with the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office and a private DNA service called Parabon Nanolabs, based in Reston, Virginia, in an effort to identify the remains that were found near Gordon Road in April 2020, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Based on DNA evidence, the lab has worked up a new composite drawing of what the woman looked like. The analysis found that the remains likely belonged to a white adult female with light brown/blonde hair, fair skin, green or hazel eyes and zero or few freckles.

The news release from the sheriff's office states that the woman was found wearing a purple Apana brand, full-zip athletic jacket (size extra small), a green BKE Core brand camisole with spaghetti straps, a Victoria’s Secret heather gray front-zip sports bra, a black fabric bandanna, Wrangler’s brand blue denim jeans with crystal decorations on the pockets (size 5/6 by 32-inch length) and black Steve Madden brand dress boots (size 9.5).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help

“Linn County Detectives have received over 100 tips regarding this investigation,” the release states. “But thus far the identity of the female, as well as her cause and manner of death, are still undetermined.”

Anyone with further information regarding the unidentified female should call Detective Colin Pyle at 541-967-3950.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No quarantine required in Sydney for vaccinated international travelers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News