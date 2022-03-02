New COVID framework for schools announced, effective March 12

Oregon schools are also adjusting to the new normal now that they are on the downslope of COVID-19's omicron surge.

The Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority released new guidance on Wednesday, March 2, for the Ready Schools Safe Learners resiliency framework to go into effect March 12.

The framework provides guidance to schools operating through the pandemic, and the new guidance offers a practical approach to safety protocols for the “new stage of the pandemic,” according to ODE Director Colt Gill.

“This can feel like it's signaling the end of the pandemic, and I want to be clear that that’s not the intention here,” Gill said. “The shift we’re discussing today signals a new stage of the pandemic – one where our state has some built immunity.”

Here are the key updates to the framework that will go into effect March 12, the day Gov. Kate Brown announced masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings:

School districts will use information on CDC COVID-19 community levels as a tool for making local decisions on masking and other mitigation efforts.

Face coverings will no longer be required in school settings or school buses statewide unless a local district chooses to require them.

Contact tracing and quarantine will be paused.

Schools are encouraged to provide “cohort notifications” when exposures occur. A cohort could be a classroom, table group, lunch bunch, etc.

Gill said the new guidance will continue to support reaching the “North Star goal” of ensuring in-person learning for every student every day. The changes are based in part on feedback gathered from local schools, public health leaders and community members.

Enrolled schools will continue to offer diagnostic and screening testing for students and staff. Diagnostic testing is for symptomatic or exposed individuals and includes a test-to-stay protocol. Screening testing is for unvaccinated individuals without symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 and includes weekly testing.

When a student tests positive for the virus, they should isolate for five days and may return to school on Day Six if they have been fever-free for 24 hours with improved symptoms, and if they continue to wear a well-fitting mask for days six through 10.

“It’s important to remember that while the worst of the current surge is behind us, COVID-19 still exists,” state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said. “It will continue to cause disease even as we continue into a post-pandemic phase. We must still exercise caution and common sense.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media.

