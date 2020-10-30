New COVID record set; 1 new death in Linn County

The daily report of new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases shows a new record, the Oregon Health Authority said.

In its Friday release the OHA said that there have been 600 new cases, breaking the mark of 575 set in Thursday’s report.

There were also two new deaths, including one in Linn County. The Linn case involved a 95-year-old woman who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Oct. 29 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. State officials still are trying to determine if underlying conditions were present.

The second death reported Friday was that of an 83-year-old Multnomah County woman who had underlying medical conditions.

The death is the 16th for Linn, which has had 863 COVID-19 cases, counting the 18 included in Friday’s report. Benton County added one new case, giving the county 464 cases and six deaths.