New details emerge from Albany police's investigation in Lazon murder case

That resident told police that Craig Lazon Jr. showed up randomly at her house in early January and asked to borrow her truck for moving and various tools and supplies. He initially brought back batteries for the saw, but not the tool itself. After she bothered him about the saw, he finally returned it but without the blade.

The resident also told police that Craig Lazon had recently brought his wife’s cat over to her house in a carrier, and she told him to remove it. She said that Tiffany Lazon would never leave without her cat.

The investigation also revealed that the last time Tiffany Lazon’s cell phone had connected to her provider’s network was the afternoon of Dec. 29 at about 3 p.m.

On Jan. 13, APD received a call from a manager at Albany Self-Stor, 263 Queen Ave. SW, who said that people could hear a cat that was locked inside a storage unit. When a community service officer responded, he learned the unit in question belonged to Craig Lazon Jr., and it had been at least four days since he used the gate code at the location. That cat was later identified by family as Tiffany Lazon’s pet.