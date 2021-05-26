 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New display honors Skirvins, Philomath history
0 comments
centerpiece featured

New display honors Skirvins, Philomath history

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When Bud Thomas’ horse made out of horseshoes was installed near the entrance to the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds about three years ago, the intent always was for the pony to wind up with a bit of company.

"Always" is now a reality.

Volunteers — the five who helped start the project grew to more than 100, in typical Philomath fashion — have installed eight panels on the site on South 13th Street that display the region’s history in interesting and compelling ways.

American Airlines to Utilize Digital Vaccine Passports. As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, more and more travel destinations are opening up to vaccinated travelers. . In an attempt to make travelers feel safer, American Airlines is launching a digital vaccine passport within VeriFLY, its health pass app. The app will allow customers to securely upload their vaccination documents via photos. . It will then check your vaccination status against your destination and mark you as a simple pass or fail. According to a press release, VeriFLY will give customers “peace of mind” and help them “travel with confidence.” . VeriFLY gives customers peace of mind that they can meet their destination’s travel requirements and save significant time at the airport … As countries reopen to those who have been vaccinated, we are ready with VeriFLY to help our customers travel with confidence, Julie Rath, Vice President of Customer Experience, via Press Release. VeriFLY will also allow users to utilize expedited check-in lanes at participating airports. Rollout of VeriFLY will start for travel to El Salvador, the Bahamas and Guatemala, but is expected to expand soon.

The panels also honor Paul and Lola Skirvin, the residents who donated the land for the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo grounds.

“This land meant so much to them,” said Deb Weaver, one of the project volunteers. “They helped create Philomath, and I think it is wonderful to get people involved in their history. I hope young people will pay attention to it.”

“We felt that there needed to be something down there to thank them — and the volunteers. All of the projects were group efforts,” said her husband, Marlyn Weaver.

The panels sit in solid steel frames with a clear coating over the photos and factoids that hopefully will give them decades of life.

And there were several experts at the site Tuesday to discuss the significance of various periods of Philomath and mid-valley history.

Bob Lillie, a retired Oregon State University geology professor, transferred many of the maps and graphics from his book on Marys Peak, “Oregon’s Island in the Sky: Geology Road Guide to Marys Peak,” to the panels.

Panoramic photos by Marys Peak advocate Phil Hays are used to show the peaks to the east and west of the mountain. Lillie drills down into the subduction zone to show both how the mountain and its fellows were born and made and how the geology of the region threatens the mid-valley with a major earthquake.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Marlyn Weaver points out why the topography of Western Oregon made it so perfect for growing trees.

Lillie also noted that Marys Peak is so durable and almost impervious to erosion at its summit because it is made of basalt and gabbro, with gabbro also visible as an anchor rock in the bases for the panels.

Judy Rycraft-Juntunen, an author and expert on the Kalapuya people, helped assemble photographs for the panels from the Benton County Historical Society collection.

“One of the exciting things about an exhibition like this,” she said, “is that it introduces people to things that they might not otherwise see. So many things happened in this place.”

Given Philomath’s history it’s not surprising that a strong swath of the information on the panels is devoted to the timber industry.

The photos range from a classic Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. shot of a 110-foot-long piece of lumber crafted from a tree that fell during the 1962 Columbus Day Storm to a picture of mill ponds near Bald Hill in the 1960s that sloshed logs on land now occupied by the Benton County Fairgrounds.

Especially memorable was listening to Lillie, Marlyn Weaver and Gary Blanchard of Starker Forests discussing the legendary 8-mile flume that used to run rough-cut timber down from the Marys Peak foothills to the Georgia-Pacific mill in Philomath.

The flume, which was made out of wood, was built from 1903-05, said Blanchard. Lillie noted that its builders used every trick in the book to keep the grade of the flume running at a maximum of 1%-2% to prevent the timber from building up too good a head of steam.

Blanchard was asked if any sections of the flume still are extant.

“No,” he said, “but lots of people along the flume used the lumber to build their barns.”

Blanchard also came up with a good summary of the value of the project.

“There is no other place in the community that offers this much access to this kind of information,” he said.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

HOW TO VIEW THE PANELS

The historical panels at Skirvin Park in Philomath are viewable in the Horse Plaza at 502 S. 13th Street. Those attending the July 8-10 Philomath Frolic & Rodeo are encouraged to stop by and take a look.

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of homes destroyed after volcanic eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News