New fed paycheck protection loans available

The $900 billion federal relief package signed by President Trump in December contains $325 billion in aid for small businesses.
The funding, part of a bill that also includes unemployment funds and stimulus checks for individuals, expands on the earlier Payroll Protection Program in that businesses who received funding in earlier iterations of the program still are eligible for the new funding.
Businesses also are encouraged to act now, said Corey Wright, a venture catalyst with Oregon RAIN (Regional Accelerator and Innovation Network).
Wright noted that applications for first-time recipients opened Monday, while those who were previous recipients can apply starting Wednesday.
“I've literally been typing emails all morning and speaking on the phone to businesses from Linn and Benton counties about this,” Wright said.
One of the challenges with these programs is that it can be difficult for all links of the chain to be ready to go when the funding becomes available.
Wright said that banks are waiting for further guidance from the Small Business Administration and adds “we are encouraging all small businesses to start preparing their documents for the application, even if banks aren't accepting them yet. Businesses should also consider contacting their business bankers and asking how they can at least prepare for when banks will start accepting applications."
Loans for first-time recipients have a cap of $10 million while recipients who have been helped previously can ask for up to $2 million. First-time recipients can have up to 500 employees while second-timers can have up to 300.
The first PPP program offered loan forgiveness if funds are used for payroll, rent mortgage interest and utilities. The new programs also will forgive costs for operating expenses such as software, computers and accounting services; supplier costs; and worker protection, PPE and facility modification expenses.
The Corvallis-Benton County economic development office, meanwhile, has received “pallets and pallets” of additional PPE that the office is looking to donate to local companies, said Kate Porsche, the economic development manager.
Porsche said that her office has not yet been inundated with calls from local companies about the PPP funding.
“It’s not nearly as frantic as the first time,” she said, while adding that “for businesses the PPP is incredibly important.”
