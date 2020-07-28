New Good Sam CEO announced

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mid-valley’s largest hospital will have a new boss next month.

Laura Hennum will take over as CEO of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in late August, parent company Samaritan Health Services announced on Tuesday.

She will succeed Becky Pape, who has led the Corvallis hospital since late 2016 and is retiring after a 42-year career in health care that includes more than 30 years with Samaritan.

Good Sam, with 188 beds, is the flagship institution in the Samaritan Health Services medical network, which includes five community hospitals in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties.

Hennum has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the health care industry, according to a Samaritan Health Services news release, most recently serving as regional CEO for a string of “neighborhood microhospitals” in southern Nevada, part of a joint venture between Emerus and Dignity Health.

Over the past 18 months, Hennum has divided her time between Nevada and Washington, developing and operating health facilities in the Puget Sound region for MultiCare.

Previous positions include a stint as chief strategy officer for Dignity Health in southern Nevada and leadership roles with health care organizations in California.