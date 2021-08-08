New heat wave forecast to hit Albany, Corvallis

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch from noon on Wednesday through 10 p.m. Saturday for the Coast Range, the mid-Willamette Valley and the foothills of the Cascade Mountains.
Temperatures are expected to get dangerously hot, reaching 100 degrees for Albany and Corvallis on Wednesday, followed by 104 degrees on Thursday, 103 degrees on Friday and 97 degrees on Saturday, according to the agency forecast.
Overnight lows are only expected to dip into the mid-60s, the National Weather Service predicts.
The agency forecast even predicts the temperature to pass the century mark in the Coast Range. Wednesday’s forecasted high for the Alsea region is 100 degrees, followed by 102 degrees on Thursday, 99 on Friday and 94 on Saturday.
For Sweet Home and surrounding areas, the weather will be very similar to the valley floor, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature is expected to hit 99 degrees on Wednesday, 103 degrees on Thursday, 102 degrees on Friday and 97 degrees on Saturday.
The excessive heat watch notification from the National Weather service covers much of western Oregon, including the entire Willamette Valley, as well as the Columbia River Gorge, Central Oregon locations such as Bend, Redmond, Prineville and John Day, and Eastern Oregon communities including Hermiston, Pendleton and the La Grande area.
Those working outside or participating in outdoor activities will potentially be at risk for heat-related illnesses, according to the agency.
“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the excessive heat watch notice states.
The excessive heat watch for the mid-valley was issued at 3 p.m. Sunday by the National Weather Service.
Average temperatures have been steadily increasing over the last few decades in the Willamette Valley, and that’s especially so in the summertime, according to National Weather Service data.
On June 27, the Albany and Corvallis areas set an all-time temperature mark of 110 degrees. During that multi-day heat wave, all-time record temperatures were set in numerous communities in the Pacific Northwest, including British Columbia. Scientists have said that climate change played a contributing factor in late June's scorching weather.
Officials said the heat wave likely resulted in hundreds of deaths, including more than 100 in Oregon alone, according to the Associated Press. Many of those who died in Oregon were elderly residents who lacked air-conditioning.
Kyle Odegard