New heat wave forecast to hit Albany, Corvallis

Those working outside or participating in outdoor activities will potentially be at risk for heat-related illnesses, according to the agency.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the excessive heat watch notice states.

The excessive heat watch for the mid-valley was issued at 3 p.m. Sunday by the National Weather Service.

Average temperatures have been steadily increasing over the last few decades in the Willamette Valley, and that’s especially so in the summertime, according to National Weather Service data.

On June 27, the Albany and Corvallis areas set an all-time temperature mark of 110 degrees. During that multi-day heat wave, all-time record temperatures were set in numerous communities in the Pacific Northwest, including British Columbia. Scientists have said that climate change played a contributing factor in late June's scorching weather.

Officials said the heat wave likely resulted in hundreds of deaths, including more than 100 in Oregon alone, according to the Associated Press. Many of those who died in Oregon were elderly residents who lacked air-conditioning.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.