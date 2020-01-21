New initiative seeks to help connect incarcerated parents with their kids

She said prisoners are usually given a black bag full of their items after being released. The initiative will recruit volunteers to put together duffel bags for released prisoners that’ll include gift cards, ID applications, resource guides and other items.

Felicia Tripp-Folsom, executive director of multicultural leadership at The Contingent, said that the initiative will also seek volunteers that will help formerly incarcerated individuals navigate life once released.

“What we found is that, yes, having a job and housing and all those things are wonderful,” she said. But she added that having a community network is just as critical.

Ben Sand, CEO of The Contingent, said that Santiam Correctional Institute in Salem will be one of the first to have its visitation spaces renovated. The initiative will also include mentoring services for kids with incarcerated parents to that will begin in Portland-area and be expanded to the rest of the state. One of the goals will be ensuring that kids with incarcerated parents have regular visits.