New LBCC president settles in

“From the moment I walked into a college class, I wanted to be a professor,” she said of her path into higher education administration.

As a first-generation college student, Avery said she channeled her efforts into eventually leading the class as a professor of research methods and statistics. She taught a diversity class as well.

“I liked the challenge of helping the lightbulb come on,” she said of her students. “I liked tricking them into getting good at research and statistics.”

Avery hasn’t been in the classroom much at LBCC because classes are being held, for the most part, remotely.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t decisions to be made and a future to map out — without the benefit of traditional patterns.

“I was surprised,” Avery said, “that enrollment was a challenge we were facing. Usually, in a recession, more students come back to college. That had not been the case with the current recession prior to COVID-19.”

Avery also has to contend with the needs of two counties that cover a vast array of experiences and lifestyles.