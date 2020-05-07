New leads sought on woman found near Sweet Home

The Oregon State Police announced on Wednesday that they may know what a woman looks like whose remains were found near Sweet Home in April.
The agency is asking the public for help in identifying the woman who was found April 3 east of Sweet Home on Gordon Road.
No positive DNA match has been made — a process that can take up to 18 months. Linn County Sheriff's Office Capt. Michelle Duncan said the agency was searching for other avenues in identifying the woman.
On April 29, Clackamas County Forensic Artist Joyce Nagy assisted the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office with a facial reconstruction.
The woman is believed to be between the ages of 30 and 50 and had brown hair at the time of her death.
Other items found with the body included:
- Purple full-zip athletic jacket with open “scalloped” back, Apana brand, size XS.
- Green camisole with spaghetti straps, BKE Core brand, size s/extra long.
- Heather gray front zip sports bra, Victoria’s Secret VSX Sport brand, size 32C.
- Black heavy fabric bandanna or neckerchief tied with square knot.
- Blue denim jeans with crystal embellishments on front and back pockets, Wranglers brand, size 5/6 x 32.
- Black dress booties, Steve Madden brand, size 9.5.
The woman was the second body found over the course of a week in early April near Sweet Home. A male was discovered on Upper Calapooia about seven miles east of Holley Market. LCSO said at the time that they tentatively believed the bones to belong to a man who went missing in 2011. No positive ID has been made in that case.
Anyone with information about the missing woman is being asked to contact Detective Colin Pyle with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.
