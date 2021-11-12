New Linn County death brings weekly death toll to 13

There was one more mid-valley resident added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, per the Oregon Health Authority’s Friday report.

The new mid-valley death was a 68-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

There were 13 Linn County deaths reported by the OHA this week, bringing the county’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 153. Linn County has recorded 13,902 cases of infection.

Benton County reported four new fatalities, bringing the county’s death toll to 35. Benton County has logged 5,855 cases of COVID-19 to date.

Oregon is back-filling some of its COVID-19 numbers as officials announced last month a technical glitch caused an undercount of some 550 patients who succumbed to the virus.

OHA reported 1,811 new cases of COVID-19 statewide in its Friday report, with a total of 20 new deaths.

Hospitalizations: There were 482 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, which is 14 fewer than Thursday. There were 120 patients in ICU beds with the disease, down six from the previous day’s data.

Fifty-eight adult ICU beds are vacant across Oregon, representing a 9% availability. A total of 304 adult non-ICU beds are available, a 7% availability. In the region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties, there are six adult ICU beds available, which represents a 7% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 22,859 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were added to the state’s registry. The seven-day running average of doses is now 15,980 per day.

As of Friday, more than 2.8 million people in Oregon have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. About 230,000 of them are still completing their vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 65,532 new cases nationwide, bringing the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to nearly 46.8 million. There were 829 new deaths reported by the CDC, bringing the nationwide death toll to 757,663.

