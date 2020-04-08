New Linus Pauling director named

The leader of Oregon State University’s Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition and Preventive Health and internationally recognized expert in the study of nutrients and chronic disease, Emily Ho, has been named the next endowed chair and director of the university’s Linus Pauling Institute. Dr. Ho, a principal investigator at the institute since 2005 and on the faculty of OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences since 2003, will assume the director position on July 1. Dr. Ho will succeed Richard van Breemen, who will step down June 30.
Earning a Ph.D. in human nutrition at Ohio State University after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in nutrition sciences from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, Dr. Ho has directed the Moore Family Center for Whole Grain Foods, Nutrition and Preventative Health since 2012. She became a full professor in Oregon State’s School of Biological and population Health Sciences the following year.
Irem Turner, OSU’s interim vice president for research, stated that as a trusted and respected member of the LPI community, Dr. Ho brings her vision, experience and passion about health to her new role at the institute, which strives to help people feel better and live longer. Turner further stated that Dr. Ho will lead a dynamic LPI research program and a proactive philanthropic effort, guiding strategic promotion of the institute.
Linus Pauling, OSU alumnus and two-time Nobel Laureate, founded the institute in 1973 to conduct research into how vitamins and other micronutrients might improve the public’s health. The institute has been based at Oregon State since 1996.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.