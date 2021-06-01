New Oregon COVID-19 cases hit lowest daily count since March

Oregon reported the fewest new COVID-19 cases since March on Tuesday, adding 177 new cases and three deaths. The state has not recorded fewer than 200 new daily cases since March 22, when 178 cases were recorded.
None of the new deaths were in the mid-valley. Adding to optimism for the COVID-19 outlook in the area, only five new cases were recorded between Linn and Benton counties.
Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Tuesday from the Oregon Health Authority and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 177
Total cases Oregon: 201,649
New cases Linn County: 4
Total cases Linn County: 5,358
New cases Benton County: 1
Total cases Benton County: 3,196
New cases U.S: 3,738
Total cases U.S.: 33,093,238
New deaths Oregon: 3
Total deaths Oregon: 2,674
New deaths Linn County: 0
Total deaths Linn County: 77
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 22
New deaths U.S.: 111
Total deaths U.S.: 591,539
New vaccinations Oregon: 4,361
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,961,745
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,853,468
Hospitalizations Oregon: 238 (down 11 from Monday)
ICU beds Oregon: 67 (up 6 from Monday)