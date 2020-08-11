New Oregon guidelines make it easier for smaller schools to reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bar has been lowered for reopening smaller schools this fall as Oregon continues to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oregon Department of Education announced Tuesday that in counties with fewer than 30,000 residents, schools with 250 students or less can reopen if there are no more than 30 COVID-19 cases in the county for the past three weeks. The local public health authority also must find that there is no community spread of COVID-19 in the school's attendance area.

There is also a statewide reopening exception for school districts with 75 or fewer total students. If there isn't community COVID-19 spread in either the school's enrollment area, or in nearby communities where many people work or shop, those schools can reopen.

The school reopening metrics that Gov. Kate Brown announced in late July still apply for most Oregon schools in populous counties.

For those schools, the county in which a school district is located must meet these standards for three weeks in a row: 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 5% or less positive tests per week, according to Brown’s new mandate. The state must also have 5% or less positive tests as a whole, the new rule states.