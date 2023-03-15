Corvallis’ Historic Resources Commission gave thumbs up to a new baseball hitting facility at Goss Stadium.

Oregon State University wants the addition, which will be built on a corner of the stadium, for its baseball program.

The commission reviewed and unanimously approved the 9,600-square-foot indoor hitting facility during a meeting Tuesday, March 14.

Sited for 2125 SW Washington Way, the hitting facility will fall partially in the campus historic district — although most of the work would be outside it — putting the project under the Historic Resources Commission’s purview. The commission ensures new development is compatible in areas the city considers historic.

The 166-acre OSU National Historic District has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2008. Goss Stadium, however, was built in 1999 and isn’t categorized as historically significant.

However, Coleman Field is historically noteworthy. The college says it’s the longest continuously used field in the Pac-12 and one of the oldest in the nation. While the stadium has seen numerous iterations, the playing field remains, and home plate has been in the same spot since 1907.

The baseball diamond, known as Coleman Field since the 1940s according to OSU, was formally named as such in 1981 in tribute to former OSU athlete and coach Ralph Coleman, who led the Beavers for 35 seasons.

The new project includes installing a batter's eye wall, which would replace the existing steel pole and net structure in the 56,000-square-foot stadium. Eye walls are visual backdrops to help batters see incoming baseballs. A camera platform is also planned.

In 2022, OSU baseball achieved a Pac-12 Conference-best 48 overall wins, finishing second in league play with a 20-10 record. The team saw its eighth all-time NCAA Super Regional appearance and 21st postseason appearance last year.

