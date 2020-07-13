New OSU leader faces challenges from pandemic, calls for social change

“We’re one of the best online programs in the country, so we can pivot quickly,” he added.

It’s not yet clear how the pandemic might affect OSU’s enrollment numbers for fall term; some students may prefer to take classes online for safety reasons, while others may opt to sit out for awhile. Even if students are able to return this fall, however, some professors may decide to stay away.

“There are faculty who are very uncomfortable coming back,” Alexander acknowledged, adding that the university is making plans for that, too.

“We have to show the utmost flexibility to our faculty and staff. If they are uncomfortable coming back, we have to make sure they can teach remotely.”

Plans for reopening the Corvallis campus include distributing masks to all students, requiring face coverings indoors and wherever 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained, testing about 1,000 students for the coronavirus every week and setting up isolation rooms in residence halls for those who test positive or exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

Students can also expect lectures on the importance of wearing masks and social distancing outside the classroom in light of rising infections among younger people attributed to graduation celebrations, parties and other large gatherings.