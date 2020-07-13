New OSU leader faces challenges from pandemic, calls for social change

Oregon State University’s new president picked a heck of a time to start work.
F. King Alexander assumed his new duties on July 1, the day after Ed Ray ended his 17-year tenure in the post.
By most measures Ray left OSU in pretty good shape, but when Alexander was hired in December, no one could have predicted that within months the university — along with the rest of the country — would be swept up in a viral pandemic, a racial justice movement and widespread calls for police reform.
OSU shuttered classrooms and switched to remote instruction in March as COVID-19 spread across the nation. With fall term scheduled to start in a little over two months, it’s still unknown how many classes — if any — will be taught on campus.
Alexander, who came to OSU after stints leading Louisiana State University, California State University at Long Beach and Murray State University in Kentucky, said the most likely scenario is a hybrid model, with 40-50% of students attending class in person and the rest receiving instruction via the internet. But rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts in Oregon and around the country could force OSU to stick with online-only courses.
“I’m optimistic (about in-person classes), but I’m quietly losing some optimism,” he said during an interview with the Gazette-Times late last week.
“We’re one of the best online programs in the country, so we can pivot quickly,” he added.
It’s not yet clear how the pandemic might affect OSU’s enrollment numbers for fall term; some students may prefer to take classes online for safety reasons, while others may opt to sit out for awhile. Even if students are able to return this fall, however, some professors may decide to stay away.
“There are faculty who are very uncomfortable coming back,” Alexander acknowledged, adding that the university is making plans for that, too.
“We have to show the utmost flexibility to our faculty and staff. If they are uncomfortable coming back, we have to make sure they can teach remotely.”
Plans for reopening the Corvallis campus include distributing masks to all students, requiring face coverings indoors and wherever 6 feet of physical distancing cannot be maintained, testing about 1,000 students for the coronavirus every week and setting up isolation rooms in residence halls for those who test positive or exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
Students can also expect lectures on the importance of wearing masks and social distancing outside the classroom in light of rising infections among younger people attributed to graduation celebrations, parties and other large gatherings.
“We have some education to do with our young students,” Alexander said.
Alexander’s arrival coincides with a resurgent Black Lives Matter movement. Protests against racism and police brutality, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis officer, have erupted around the country, including in Corvallis and on the OSU campus.
The demonstrations come at a time when OSU is attempting to form its own police force to take over from the Oregon State Police, which ended its law enforcement contract with the university amid backlash over the October arrest of Genesis Hansen, a Black student who was stopped for riding her bike on the wrong side of the street.
Some members of the university community have pushed back against the idea of having any armed law enforcement presence on campus, but Alexander defended the plan, in part because of the possibility of a mass shooting.
“Campuses have become targets, unfortunately,” he said. “Without an armed police force to protect our students, faculty and staff, we’re at a distinct disadvantage.”
On the other hand, he said, starting a campus police force from scratch gives OSU an opportunity to hire officers who embrace the university’s values and train them in a way to minimize racial bias and reduce the potential that force will be used.
On the broader issue of systemic racism, Alexander said he’s working with OSU’s chief diversity officer, Charlene Alexander, and other top administrators on an expanded diversity training and education initiative for faculty, staff and students.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “I think we’ve overestimated the progress we’ve made. We’ve really got to buckle down.”
Despite the challenges ahead, however, Alexander believes OSU is well-positioned to weather the storm and build on the progress made under Ray.
“We have great momentum as a university, and somehow we just have to come through this and keep that momentum going,” he said.
“We have to help our university get through this, help our students, faculty and staff get through this, and help everybody work with the new normal coming out of this — whatever that new normal turns out to be.”
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
