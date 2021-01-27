New OSU study shows dogs take some cues from kids

A new study from Oregon State University shows the family dog is taking cues from children in the home. The study adds to growing evidence that dogs can help children with social development, physical activity, managing anxiety and provide a source of stability during a change in family structure.
A study involving 30 children between 8 and 17 years old and their family dog showed dogs synchronize their behavior with the children to some degree. Of the children participating in the study, 83% had a developmental disability.
“The great news is that this study suggests dogs are paying a lot of attention to the kids that they live with,” said Oregon State animal behaviorist Monique Udell, the lead author of the study in a Tuesday press release. “They are responsive to them and, in many cases, behaving in synchrony with them, indicators of positive affiliation and a foundation for building strong bonds.
The study found dogs exhibit active synchrony with the children, or when the dog and child are moving or stopped at the same time, an average of 60% of the time (73% synchronized while moving, 41% while stopped). Dogs also maintained a proximity within 1 meter 27% of the time and oriented themselves in the same direction of the child an average of 33.5% of the time.
“What we are finding is that kids are very capable of training dogs, and that dogs are paying attention to the kids and can learn from them,” Udell said in the release. “Sometimes we don’t give children and dogs enough credit. Our research suggests that with some guidance we can provide important and positive learning experiences for our kids and our dogs starting at a much earlier age, something that can make a world of difference to the lives of both.”
Researchers said the synchrony with children and dogs is higher than would be expected by chance, although it remains lower than synchrony with adults and dogs.
“One interesting thing we have observed is that dogs are matching their child’s behavior less frequently than what we have seen between dogs and adult caretakers, which suggests that while they may view children as social companions, there are also some differences that we need to understand better,” Udell said in the release.
For the experiment, each child was joined by their off-leash dog in a large empty room. The children were then instructed to walk color-coded taped lines on the floor. Researchers videotaped the experiments and analyzed the behavior of the children and dogs on three criteria: activity synchrony, proximity and orientation.
While researchers felt positively about the results, they also mentioned an increased risk factor of dogs and children interacting, noting that dogs are more likely to bite children than adults.
Researchers are conducting additional research about the differing behavior of dogs and children when compared to dogs and adults.
A paper detailing the findings of the study were published in the journal Animal Cognition on Jan. 12. Shelby Wanser, a faculty research assistant in Udell’s lab, and Megan MacDonald, an associate professor in Oregon State’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences were co-authors of the paper titled “Dog–human behavioral synchronization: family dogs synchronize their behavior with child family members.”