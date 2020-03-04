New principal named at Jefferson Elementary

Beth Martin will become the new principal at Jefferson Elementary School on July 1, Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss announced on Wednesday.

Martin has served as principal of Adams Elementary School since 2018. Prior to that, she taught at Jefferson for a number of years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She will take over from Jennifer Still, who has been interim principal at Jefferson since July of last year, when Principal Melissa Harder was tapped to become the district’s assistant superintendent.

Martin began her career as a second-grade teacher in Texas, where she taught for two years before joining the Corvallis School District.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Texas State University and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Portland State University.

The district will begin planning immediately to fill the vacancy at Adams Elementary.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0