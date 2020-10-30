New services at Corvallis library

The text service is only available at the Corvallis branch, said Director Ashlee Chavez, who touts the “contactless pickup” nature of the process, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“Signs will be outside of the library with a phone number you can text,” Chavez said. “When you arrive, just send a text with your name and the last four digits of your library card to the phone number listed on the patio signs. We will check out your items and call your name at the table outside when they are ready.”

The text service is so new that those in the walk-up line Wednesday were sharing the number and procedures with each other as they awaited their holds.

Chavez emphasized that patrons do not have to limit themselves to one of these services. All card-holders are eligible for walk-up, delivery or the text service.

With regard to the big question of when the library and its branches can reopen, Chavez says: “Not anytime soon, unless we start to see new guidance from the Oregon Health Authority. Most libraries are not open for browsing at this time.”