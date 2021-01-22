New state cases again under 1,000

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.

In other highlights from Friday’s report:

Vaccinations: Oregon added 16,763 doses to its registry, for a total of 270,453 first and second injections administered to date. A total of 487,700 doses have been delivered to Oregon.

Linn County has administered 5,890 doses, or 465 per 10,000 residents. Benton is at 5,882 injections, or 623 per 10,000. Nearby counties Marion (25,891 doses and 745 per 10,000) and Polk (7,320 doses and 882 per 10,000) are ahead of the pace of Benton and Linn.

Hospitalizations: Oregon has 317 COVID patients in hospitals, down 12 from Thursday’s report. There are 79 virus patients in intensive care, a drop of eight from Thursday’s report. Hospital cases also have been trending down in recent days.

Quarantine guidelines: People who have been fully immunized and have let at least 14 days pass following their last dose of the vaccine are no longer required to quarantine if they have had close contact with someone with COVID-19. Those who are fully immunized should still monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 during the 14 days after exposure, and if symptoms develop, they should isolate and seek testing, public health officials say. Persons who have been fully vaccinated should continue to follow measures to protect themselves and others, including maintaining 6 feet of physical distance, avoiding crowds, washing hands often and wearing a mask.

