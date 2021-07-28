New surge of COVID-19 hitting exhausted Oregon

Gov. Kate Brown's office over the past two days has said it was studying actions elsewhere and consulting with the Centers for Disease Control. Late Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority suggested residents in all counties wear masks in public spaces indoors. But underlined that it was not a directive.

Brown's office also said it would not force the cancellation of the Pendleton Round-Up in September if infections and hospitalizations remain high in Eastern Oregon or the rest of the state.

"No — the governor does not control individual events," said Brown spokesman Charles Boyle.

Oregon's latest rise in cases comes less than a month after a celebratory announcement that nearly all pandemic restrictions on business and social activities in the state would be lifted on June 30. Brown had said she would remove the risk level restrictions on all counties in the state, regardless of infection levels, if 70% of residents statewide had received at least one shot of vaccine.

While just short of the goal, Brown announced that she would give the green light to reopen the state in time for the "near normal" July 4th holiday sought by President Joe Biden.