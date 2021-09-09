New Tangent city manager loves small-town communities

Tangent’s new city manager fell in love with local government in just the second grade, when he met the mayor of his home town of Anchorage, Alaska. Joe Samaniego said he knew from then on that he wanted to get involved in municipal governance.

At a time when most young boys fantasized about being police officers or astronauts, Samaniego was dreaming of being an administrator, digging through the minutiae of public policy and making budgetary decisions. Of course, he also had a more typical passion of a young man: motor sports.

Samaniego actually raced in stock cars and NASCAR races growing up, following in the footsteps of his father who was a driver himself. While he never went pro, Samaniego says motorsports have always been a passion for him. He even got to be a racetrack announcer for races in Anchorage in his younger years.

Samaniego, 37, started his role as Tangent’s city manager in April, shadowing outgoing long-time city manager Georgia Edwards up until late June. He said he’s come to appreciate all the little quirks about Tangent, like the fact that the current City Hall, inside the John Bass Estate, was once owned by a cat.