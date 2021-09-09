New Tangent city manager loves small-town communities

Tangent’s new city manager fell in love with local government in just the second grade, when he met the mayor of his home town of Anchorage, Alaska. Joe Samaniego said he knew from then on that he wanted to get involved in municipal governance.
At a time when most young boys fantasized about being police officers or astronauts, Samaniego was dreaming of being an administrator, digging through the minutiae of public policy and making budgetary decisions. Of course, he also had a more typical passion of a young man: motor sports.
Samaniego actually raced in stock cars and NASCAR races growing up, following in the footsteps of his father who was a driver himself. While he never went pro, Samaniego says motorsports have always been a passion for him. He even got to be a racetrack announcer for races in Anchorage in his younger years.
Samaniego, 37, started his role as Tangent’s city manager in April, shadowing outgoing long-time city manager Georgia Edwards up until late June. He said he’s come to appreciate all the little quirks about Tangent, like the fact that the current City Hall, inside the John Bass Estate, was once owned by a cat.
Locals will likely already know this story, but for those who don’t: the city building was left to “Kitty Kat” by Bass when he passed away on the condition that the estate would pass to the city upon his beloved Kitty Kat’s death. Kitty Kat owned the building from 1983 until 1995 and his grave marker still rests right next to the flag pole in front of City Hall. The city actually rented the building from the cat for years.
While there’s been a push to get a new cat to prowl the halls of the Bass Estate, it likely won’t happen while Samaniego is here. He’s allergic to cats.
Samaniego is used to learning the little details of a community that endear him to it. For years, he worked for the State of Alaska as a local government specialist. Basically, he traveled all over the state and advised local governments on proper ways to budget, plan policy and all the other fine points of municipal governance.
He logged thousands of miles — by land, air and sea — and often had lengthy stays in each location thanks to Alaska’s harsh weather grounding flights and making the seas too hazardous to traverse. But his stays in small towns helped him connect to the Old World Russian cultures and tribal communities that dot the Alaskan islands and countryside.
“You can get stranded on islands and in little towns in the mountains,” Samaniego said. “But the locals were always nice. When I was there during Christmastime, the small-town Christmas Bazaars there are always fun.”
He came to public policy through a winding route that took him to the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he started his degree in political science. He finished it on the opposite end of the country, however, literally drawing South Carolina out of a hat to determine where he wanted to enroll and finish his schooling.
While he loves Alaska, he said he wanted to experience someplace totally different. He opted for the much warmer climate (and better barbecue) in the south, graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2009. He promptly returned to Alaska to work for the state, where he met his wife, who was also a state employee.
Both ended up unemployed due to the hardship brought on by budget cuts and the COVID pandemic. Samaniego said he applied for jobs all over, but he was specifically looking for work in small-town America. After meeting great locals in even tinier towns in Alaska, he said the strong connections he forms in small cities appeals to him more than big ones.
In Tangent, he says the biggest challenges include local law and code enforcement, since the city lacks its own police force and cannot afford a designated, full-time deputy from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. That lack of funding is largely because when the city charter was drawn up, locals refused to put a property tax in place.
The city council has tried several times to pass local taxes or levies that would close this gap in funding, but local voters have shot it down every time. Instead, the city relies on franchise and utility fees to fund all operations. Marijuana tax revenue has also helped provide a little boost.
“The biggest goal is just ensuring the city is still financially in a good spot,” he said. “Despite not having a tax base but based on stormwater fees … we’ve managed to stay in good shape.”
In terms of code enforcement, Tangent is celebrating the creation of a new code enforcement officer position. This officer is dedicated to enforcing the city code — noise complaints in particular — as well as regulations about the length of lawn grasses during certain times of the year.
All of this used to fall to the City Manager to deal with, but now having a dedicated employee for these tasks “helps me not juggle code compliance and city management as well,” Samaniego said.
He said he’s gotten along well with the volunteer city council, mayor and the only other full-time employee at City Hall, city finance director Bev Manfredo. He looks forward to helping the community tackle these and other issues.
“I’m really glad to be part of this city,” said Samaniego. “We’ve got a city council that’s eager to do big things here.”
