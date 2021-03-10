New vehicle weight limit to be imposed on Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The last time the Van Buren Bridge was evaluated for weight restrictions was in 1995 when, depending on the number of axles a vehicle had, the max weight was set at 40 tons. Now, new federal guidelines have forced ODOT to reevaluate the weight limits on all public bridges in Oregon.

The bridge currently has signs describing the old 40-ton limit. New signs pertaining to the reduced weight allowance are scheduled to go up during the week of March 22. At that time, weather permitting, ODOT will also be restriping the roadway on the bridge, as well as surrounding roads. Some changes to the intersection at Second Street are also pending, “to accommodate the turn radius of freight traffic,” according to an ODOT statement.

A $72 million project is in the works to replace the one-lane bridge with a new, two-lane span that will be more seismically safe and will have bike and pedestrian amenities. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin next year.

ODOT officials stressed that the Van Buren Bridge — built in 1913 — is still safe to use so long as restricted vehicles don’t continue to cross it. They also noted that there will likely be some increased traffic in the areas surrounding the bridge as drivers get used to the new restrictions.

“We appreciate people understanding that there’s more traffic and heavier traffic, and this is part of what we do to make sure that everything is safe for everybody,” said ODOT spokesperson Angela Beers Seydel. “There will probably be increases traffic there as people learn.”

