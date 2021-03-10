New vehicle weight limit to be imposed on Van Buren Bridge in Corvallis

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced yesterday that a new 12-ton weight limit will be imposed on all traffic using the Van Buren Bridge. The key Willamette River crossing in Corvallis is slated to be replaced, and the new weight limit will be in effect until that project concludes, though this new restriction is unrelated to those plans.
A 40-ton weight limit has been in place on the Van Buren Bridge for more than two decades, primarily barring extremely heavy freight shipping vehicles. This new limit of 12 tons per vehicle will restrict several more kinds of traffic from utilizing the river crossing. Some of the vehicles that likely surpass that 12-ton limit include school buses, city buses, garbage trucks, fire engines and large tractor-trailer rigs.
As a reference point, the average weight of an ambulance, according to an ODOT study, is about 5 tons. That means most emergency response vehicles will still be able to utilize the bridge, with the notable exception of fire engines.
A signed detour route will be posted to direct traffic around the bridge. ODOT’s posted detour will send traffic to Highway 20 to cross the river at Albany. However, traffic will also be able to use the Highway 20/Highway 34 bypass in order to circumvent the bridge. ODOT’s posted detours must utilize state-managed road systems, which the bypass isn’t considered part of.
The last time the Van Buren Bridge was evaluated for weight restrictions was in 1995 when, depending on the number of axles a vehicle had, the max weight was set at 40 tons. Now, new federal guidelines have forced ODOT to reevaluate the weight limits on all public bridges in Oregon.
The bridge currently has signs describing the old 40-ton limit. New signs pertaining to the reduced weight allowance are scheduled to go up during the week of March 22. At that time, weather permitting, ODOT will also be restriping the roadway on the bridge, as well as surrounding roads. Some changes to the intersection at Second Street are also pending, “to accommodate the turn radius of freight traffic,” according to an ODOT statement.
A $72 million project is in the works to replace the one-lane bridge with a new, two-lane span that will be more seismically safe and will have bike and pedestrian amenities. Construction on the project is scheduled to begin next year.
ODOT officials stressed that the Van Buren Bridge — built in 1913 — is still safe to use so long as restricted vehicles don’t continue to cross it. They also noted that there will likely be some increased traffic in the areas surrounding the bridge as drivers get used to the new restrictions.
“We appreciate people understanding that there’s more traffic and heavier traffic, and this is part of what we do to make sure that everything is safe for everybody,” said ODOT spokesperson Angela Beers Seydel. “There will probably be increases traffic there as people learn.”