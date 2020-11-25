New ways to give this holiday season

COVID-19 has disrupted just about everything this year, including holiday traditions, but the spirit of giving lives on.

Starting Friday, on our websites and (space permitting) in our print editions, the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times will begin publishing “Holiday Happenings,” our annual listing of seasonal events and activities.

Some traditional favorites, such as the Corvallis Community Christmas Parade, have been canceled this year, but many others have gone virtual or found other ways to adapt.

One thing that hasn’t changed is the determination of mid-valley residents to make the holidays bright for our less fortunate neighbors, pandemic or not. Nonprofits throughout our region are finding new ways to do that this year, and they’re asking for your help.

At the top of the “Holiday Happenings” listings, under the heading “Giving Opportunities,” you’ll find information on how you can help make sure there are presents under the tree and food on the table for everyone this holiday season.