Newspaper lobby closed

Newspaper lobby closed

{{featured_button_text}}

For the safety of our employees and customers, the Albany Democrat-Herald and Corvallis Gazette-Times have closed the lobby of our building at 600 Lyon St. S.W. in Albany until further notice. We will continue to inform the public about developments in the coronavirus pandemic in our printed editions and online. Newspapers will be delivered as usual, and bills can be paid online, through the mail or over the phone. For circulation issues, call 541-967-2490. For advertising, call 541-812-6073.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Corvallis declares local emergency
Local

Corvallis declares local emergency

  • Updated

The city of Corvallis declared a local emergency on Friday canceled and announced sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel c…

Corvallis declares local emergency
Local

Corvallis declares local emergency

  • Updated

The city of Corvallis declared a local emergency on Friday canceled and announced sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel c…

Local

Albany maps out virus response

  • Updated

The city of Albany is preparing for up to 40% of its staff to be affected by COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, as well as poss…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News