Newts on parade in Kings Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beazell Memorial Forest in Kings Valley was nearly deserted early Saturday night, unless you considered the newts.

The amphibians were rambling across the trails and putting on a sort of parade for the few hikers and joggers at the Benton County park, which lies in the foothills of the Coast Range west of Philomath.

About 20 rough-skinned newts were spotted in less than a mile of pathways along Plunkett Creek.

If you come across rough-skinned newts, remember that it’s best not to touch them, both for your own safety and that of the animals. These creatures have a strong toxin on their skin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0