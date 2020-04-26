Newts on parade in Kings Valley

Beazell Memorial Forest in Kings Valley was nearly deserted early Saturday night, unless you considered the newts.
The amphibians were rambling across the trails and putting on a sort of parade for the few hikers and joggers at the Benton County park, which lies in the foothills of the Coast Range west of Philomath.
About 20 rough-skinned newts were spotted in less than a mile of pathways along Plunkett Creek.
If you come across rough-skinned newts, remember that it’s best not to touch them, both for your own safety and that of the animals. These creatures have a strong toxin on their skin.
