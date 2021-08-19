Nicholas Goldberg: We can't blame the unmasked and unvaccinated for being irresponsible? Really?

This is not an issue of liberty, as they would have you believe; it's an issue of public health (and courts have long upheld the right of government to make public health rules). This is not a question, solely, of control over one's own body — the health and safety of others are at risk. People who don't wear masks or won't get vaccinated enable the virus to spread and reproduce, and increase the chance of new variants that will evade vaccines.

Yes, some vaguely confusing facts about vaccines may raise legitimate concerns for ordinary Americans. It's true, for instance, that the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines do not have full formal approval by the Food and Drug Administration; they have only been authorized for emergency use. That sends a discomfiting message. And indeed, "breakthrough" infections may allow fully vaccinated people to catch COVID.

But following the science is the best and only way to fight the disease. The overwhelming consensus of scientists, doctors and data is that the vaccines are not dangerous, that the breakthroughs are rare, and that it is far safer to be immunized than not.

It's also true that there are some people who face real barriers to getting informed, finding the time or arranging for transportation to where the shots are. They need our assistance.